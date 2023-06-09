Video: ‘We must be ready’ – Fighting talk from Inter’s Lautaro Martinez

If Inter Milan’s players and staff listened to all of the noise surrounding the Champions League final, they might just as well not turn up against Man City, however, Lautaro Martinez was in no mood to accept that the destination of the trophy is already a given.

The striker has been in sensational form in Serie A since the World Cup, and if the Italians can get an early goal or two against Pep Guardiola’s side, just as they did against Milan, that will really put the cat amongst the pigeons.

Lautaro was clear in that he knows that this is the time Inter have to grasp the opportunity presented to them with both hands.

“We must be ready,” he said.

?? "This is the very last step and we must be ready to take it!" ? Lautaro Martínez on how he feels ahead of the Champions League final. pic.twitter.com/ukmawn34Gh — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 9, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports