Video: 'You have to patient' – Pep Guardiola tells the press how Man City will win the Champions League final

Manchester City
Man City manager, Pep Guardiola, is just one game away from becoming the first in Europe’s top five leagues to win the treble twice.

The Premier League side are overwhelming favourites to beat Internazionale of Milan in Saturday’s Champions League final, though Guardiola was keen not to play up City’s chances too much in his pre-match press conference.

“You have to be patient,” appeared to be the Catalan’s mantra, based on the fact that it’s just another 90 minutes of football where anything can happen.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

