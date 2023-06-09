Video: ‘You have to patient’ – Pep Guardiola tells the press how Man City will win the Champions League final

Man City manager, Pep Guardiola, is just one game away from becoming the first in Europe’s top five leagues to win the treble twice.

The Premier League side are overwhelming favourites to beat Internazionale of Milan in Saturday’s Champions League final, though Guardiola was keen not to play up City’s chances too much in his pre-match press conference.

“You have to be patient,” appeared to be the Catalan’s mantra, based on the fact that it’s just another 90 minutes of football where anything can happen.

?? "You have to be patient!" Pep Guardiola assures Manchester City must stick to a game plan to win the Champions League final ? pic.twitter.com/Z95QszONeh — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 9, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports