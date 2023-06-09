West Ham charged by UEFA following disturbing scenes at the Europa Conference League final

After their stunning win over Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League final, West Ham United have been brought back down to earth with a bump.

Those Hammers fans who were able to witness the 2-1 victory live in the stadium will have a memory that they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives.

Even those who were at the fan park in Prague, in pubs throughout east London or watching on at home will be dining out on that ‘where were you’ moment for years to come.

It’s been 43 years since a major trophy of any description was won by the club, so the supporters can at least be forgiven for milking the moment.

Unfortunately, and as always seems to be the case, there’s a very small minority of idiots that spoil things for everyone else.

Extremely worrying scenes as Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi is hit on the back of the head in the #UECL Final after objects thrown at him from the West Ham end. Several West Ham players went over to calm down fans. pic.twitter.com/yXFZcatBOw — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 7, 2023

Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi was pelted with missiles during the match which caused a nasty looking cut on the back of his head.

As a result of that moment of madness, and the fact that a number of fans rushed onto the pitch at full-time, the club have been charged by UEFA.

According to BBC Sport, both West Ham and Fiorentina have been charged with the ‘throwing of objects,’ and the east Londoners will also face a charge of ‘invasion of the field of play.’

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers will escape with just a fine or if the punishment will be more severe and affect their Europa League campaign next season.