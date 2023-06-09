Worrying news for Premier League as Man City begin talks to sign world-class star

Man City have held initial talks with RB Leipzig over the signing of defender Josko Gvardiol in a move that will get the rest of the Premier League worried.

The Croatia international is regarded as the best young defender in the world and is up there with the elite in the game in his position at the age of 21.

Many clubs have an eye on the centre-back but it is City who have made the first move and according to Football Insider, the Premier League champions are expected to step up their pursuit of the Leipzig star following the conclusion of their Champions League final clash with Inter Milan on Saturday.

Gvardiol is considered a top target for Pep Guardiola and would fit in perfectly on the left of a back three for the Man City coach.

According to Sky Sports, Gvardiol has a release clause of almost £100m in his RB Leipzig contract – which becomes active in the summer of 2024.

The Croatia star is on his way to becoming the best defender on the planet and the idea of the centre-back being added to this current Man City team will be a scary thought for the rest of the Premier League and Europe.