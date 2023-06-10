2x Championship winner could be set for Leeds United after 49ers takeover

This summer is bound to be an intriguing one for Leeds United for a variety of reasons.

Firstly, their relegation to the Championship will have seen the make up of the first-team squad undoubtedly change with players coming to the end of their loans going back to parent clubs, others being released at the end of their contracts and even more looking to leave simply because they don’t want to play in the English second-tier.

Not to mention that after having three managers in charge during the 2022/23 campaign – Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allaryce – the club need some stability.

Fortunately, that might now be provided on all fronts after it was confirmed that 49ers Enterprises were buying the club from Andrea Radrizzani.

49ers Enterprises have agreed a deal to purchase Leeds, the club have confirmed. ? pic.twitter.com/LUwihLXD6i — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 10, 2023

Clearly, the hiring of a new manager will be the first matter of business on the agenda, because until there’s a new man in place, players are hardly likely to commit themselves to the club, be they already there or potential signings.

There’s no time limit as to any new managerial arrival at the moment, though it does seem that there’s one name on the list which should be placed ahead of any other.

Daniel Farke is a two-time Championship winner, and is in a list that includes Carlos Corberan, Scott Parker and Steven Gerrard, according to The Athletic (subscription required).

If it’s pedigree in English football’s second tier that’s a pre-requisite for the post, Farke is a shoo-in, and given that he was recently sacked from Borussia Monchengladbach, he is also available.

At this stage, Leeds don’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth.