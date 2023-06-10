With a Champions League campaign ahead of them in the 2023/24 season, as well as the English Premier League and domestic cup competitions to attend to, Newcastle United are going to need plenty of strength in depth over the next 12 months.

The way that the Magpies have been playing under Eddie Howe, and the players that the club have been able to acquire thanks to the financial backing of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has made Newcastle an incredibly attractive football club for players around the globe.

That’s a world away from how things looked at St. James’ Park when Steve Bruce was in charge of the football team and Mike Ashley held the purse strings.

As they continue their ascendency silverware has to be the aim, since they’ve not laid their hands on a major trophy since the 1950s. That’s far, far too long for a club of Newcastle’s size and popularity.

It isn’t just players from afar that want to be at the club either. There are those who are already there and who don’t see their future anywhere else.

Take reserve keeper Martin Dubravka for example.

“If you want to ask me, I am not desperate to leave the club,” he told Chronicle Live.

“I am very attached to this club. I had different offers (to leave) in previous years when we were competing to survive in the Premier League.

“But this club means something to me. As I say for now, for me it is enjoying the moment because it’s been a tough season for me personally.

“At the same time, it was an incredible season for my colleagues. So it is a little bit of mixed feelings but I always put my team ahead of me.”

That speaks volumes for the vibe around the place at present and is testament to the good work that is being done behind the scenes.

If Howe can keep channeling that even when the odds are stacked against them next season, success is unlikely to be far away.