Agreement in principle for new Chelsea goalkeeper with Lukaku expected to play a big part in the deal

It’s fairly obvious that Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t rate either Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal, and to that end the Blues are believed to already have an agreement in principle with another custodian.

With the west Londoners rarely keeping a clean sheet in the 2022/23 campaign, the new man in charge has clearly decided that things need to change, starting with the goalkeeping position.

It isn’t clear at this stage if either or both of Kepa and Mendy will be sold, but what isn’t in doubt is Chelsea’s drive for a replacement.

What’s more, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Romelu Lukaku is likely to be used as a makeweight in any deal.

The hulking Belgian has never hidden his desire to stay at Inter Milan, and that won’t change regardless of whether they lose the Champions League final against Man City or not.

Lukaku’s team-mate, Andre Onana is the object of the west Londoner’s desire, and the outlet report that there is an agreement in principle between Inter and Chelsea for his transfer.

More Stories / Latest News Todd Boehly set to begin another summer spending spree with Chelsea in talks for £50m-rated 19-year-old Usain Bolt names the Man United star who could beat him in a race Erik ten Hag makes final transfer decision on Man United’s Victor Lindelof

However, the Blues first bid of €40m has been rejected out of hand by the nerazzurri, so if Chelsea do want to get their man, they’ll need to up the ante in terms of transfer spend.

That won’t necessarily put off Todd Boehly, albeit there are believed to be other keepers available if Chelsea can’t get this one over the line.