Arsenal set to bid £35m for Man City star who is on Barcelona’s radar

The relationship between Arsenal and Man City in terms of transfers shows no sign of ending, and after the successful purchases of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, it appears that Pep Guardiola could be willing to help out his old assistant, Mikel Arteta, once more.

Guardiola’s judgement is shrewd, and he showed that no matter which players he decides to let go, City will always have enough to compensate, even if that means having to dip into the market themselves.

Arteta’s side ran City close in the 2022/23 campaign, though the gulf in class between the two sides was self evident when they met at the Etihad Stadium late in the season.

One Man City star was missing on that occasion due to him being loaned out in January, however, with Bayern Munich not willing to take up the purchase option on Joao Cancelo, Arsenal could be the beneficiary.

Barcelona are still a potential option the right-back according to Manchester Evening News, and he would’ve joined the Catalans in January had they been willing to cover his salary.

Football Transfers have exclusively revealed, however, that talks between the Gunners and Man City are progressing, and Arsenal will lodge their first bid of £35m sometime next week.

Both Arsenal and Barcelona are in the Champions League next season but one project is a little further down the line than the other, there are cogent reasons to believe that on this occasion, the north Londoners may hold the trump card.