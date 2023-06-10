Arsenal target Declan Rice has told West Ham hierarchy the club he wants to sign for

Declan Rice is believed to have made a decision on his future and has reportedly told West Ham that he wants to sign for Arsenal this summer. 

The Hammers have granted Rice permission to leave the club in the coming weeks after he helped the London club to their first trophy in 43 years on Wednesday winning the Europa Conference League and are primed to receive around £100m for the England star.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been the frontrunners for Rice in recent weeks but according to Football Insider, the midfielder has told West Ham’s hierarchy as well as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, that his first choice is to move to North London.

Declan Rice wants Arsenal move
This will come as great news for Arsenal fans as their club have spent months working on laying the groundwork for a deal for Rice and the 24-year-old will slot in perfectly to the role that will be freed up by the departure of Granit Xhaka.

Arsenal is also a very exciting project for Rice to join as the Gunners have a young squad that are all growing together and having come so close to the Premier League title last season, the North London won’t be far off winning the league over the coming years.

  1. Arsenal needs to go ahead with business asap. They have a poor style of doing business and that’s why there are a lot of flops from the last 2 years: Lokonga, Tavares, Vieira, etc are a combined 61M pounds that would have fetched for at least 1 good player

