Atletico Madrid ace could be offered to Newcastle for £11m loan fee

With the summer transfer window set to open for business in a few days time, it will be interesting to see which clubs aim to get their business done early and who is still up against it on deadline day, with one particular deal involving Newcastle potentially being one of the first over the line.

The Magpies have emerged as real contenders under Eddie Howe who has methodically gone about his transfer business since taking over at St. James’ Park.

Slowly but surely he’s getting rid of the deadwood accumulated under Steve Bruce, and appears to be building a team that genuinely looks capable of challenging for the game’s major honours for the first time in decades.

Newcastle aren’t quite a Premier League ‘juggernaut’ as yet but they’re heading that way, and depending on who Howe manages to acquire before the start of the 2023/24 campaign, will dictate whether they continue in their current ascendency or are brought back down to earth.

One player that could be of interest is Atletico Madrid star, Joao Felix. Chronicle Live suggest that the Portuguese, on loan at Chelsea last season, could be available on another loan deal that would cost the Magpies just £11m.

Though a luxury player of sorts, in the right team and with the right guidance – which he absolutely didn’t get at Chelsea – he could do some real damage, so it’s a deal that Howe shouldn’t dismiss out of hand.