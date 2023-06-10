Erling Haaland has taken the world by storm this year and his scoring feats have continued to make headlines around the world but perhaps some of these should be afforded to Mario Balotelli.

Speaking on BT Sport, the Italian reacted to a video of the 22-year-old as a youngster wearing a Manchester City with the former Liverpool forward’s name on his back and said: “It’s good, it’s good. He learnt good!”.

It’s fair to say that the Norwegian has come on quite a bit since this clip of him in his formative years but he clearly did look up to the enigmatic 32-year-old.

It was quite an uncharacteristically understated reaction from the forward who seemed almost embarrassed to see that he’s been a role model to a world star.

You can watch Balotelli’s comments on Haaland via @btsportfootball on Twitter: