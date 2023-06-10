Chelsea taking a look at Milan star who has been close to extending San Siro contract

There’s plenty of work for Mauricio Pochettino to be getting on with at Chelsea, not least quickly deciding which players he trusts for the season ahead and those he wants to move on.

With over 30 players in the squad, it’ll be no easy task for the Argentinian, particularly when Financial Fair Play has to be taken into account too.

In hindsight, Todd Boehly’s decision to buy up players on long contracts like confetti – as they sometimes do in various sports in the United States – wasn’t the wisest move, as it’s left the Blues very top heavy where first-team playing staff are concerned.

Indeed, it would be no surprise to understand why some players who’ve barely had a look in since the American’s takeover, would want to get on the first bus out of Stamford Bridge.

There are those players that simply aren’t good enough of course, and given their form over the last 12 months, you’d have to put Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy in that bracket.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Chelsea are running the rule over AC Milan custodian, Mike Maignan, according to L’Equipe (subscription required).

The outlet do suggest that Maignan has been close to sealing an extension to his Milan contract, however, that hasn’t been fully agreed as yet.

If Chelsea are able to convince the player of their project and provide a salary commensurate with what the 27-year-old expects, there’s a chance that he could make west London his future home.

One to watch…