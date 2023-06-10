Declan Rice’s talks with Bayern go ‘incredibly well’ but sticking point remains in deal for West Ham star

One of the biggest transfers of this summer is likely to involve West Ham’s Declan Rice, as the Hammers captain looks to test himself against Europe’s best in the Champions League.

After guiding the club to one of the biggest cup wins in their history on Wednesday night, Rice can leave the London Stadium outfit with his head held high.

Rarely can a player that seems destined to leave his club still be held in such high regard by the supporters of the club he’s leaving.

The mutual love was obvious in the wake of West Ham’s brilliant 2-1 Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina, and the subsequent celebrations in east London on Thursday evening.

Aside from an agreement on price, the only decision to be made is by the player himself as to where he ends up next.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Rice has spoken with Thomas Tuchel on the phone, and a meeting with those involved in any deal from Bayern Munich and the player’s side apparently went ‘incredibly well.’

However, the issue for the Bundesliga champions is that north London giants, Arsenal, remain in pole position for Rice’s signature.

The Gunners have long been considered the favourites in the race, despite the apparent attention of both Bayern and Man United.

All the while the ink hasn’t dried on any contract, however, Bayern and United still have a shot, and you can never say never in football.