Erik ten Hag makes final transfer decision on Man United’s Victor Lindelof

After losing out to Man City in the FA Cup final and with a view to a Premier League title tilt in the not too distant future as well as a Champions League campaign to come, Erik ten Hag needs to make the correct calls when it comes to transfers for Man United.

Both incoming and outgoing deals have to be spot on this summer as the Red Devils can’t allow any passengers along for the ride if they want to bridge the gap to their swashbuckling, treble-hunting neighbours.

Much will depend, of course, on who the owners of the club will be, given that until the outcome of the takeover talks is known, the Dutchman won’t know how much money he has to spend in a transfer window which opens in a few days time.

It’s not the best scenario for the club to find itself in, so in the meantime ten Hag has to make some big calls, one of which he has already.

Victor Lindelof was once a laughing stock at the heart of Man United’s back four, but the Swede has more than proved his worth to the club of late.

Erik ten Hag has never changed position on Victor Lindelöf — he’s untouchable. Same message sent to Atlético & Inter last January still valid now. ??? #MUFC Eintracht were never in concrete talks with Man United. Atlético and Inter were keen on signing him but no chance. pic.twitter.com/iRJJkWLTc7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2023

That’s no doubt why ten Hag has rebuffed Eintracht Frankfurt’s bid for the player according to BILD. Indeed, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has even suggested that Lindelof is untouchable at United.

Clearly, the player’s form and versatility is something that ten Hag values, meaning the 28-year-old is going nowhere, at least for now.