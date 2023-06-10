Everton to join Newcastle in race for Man United star but price a problem for Toffees

Everton are likely to join the race to sign Man United’s Scott McTominay this summer but the price of the Scotland star could be a problem for the Merseyside club.

The 26-year-old looks set to leave Old Trafford after spending his whole career with the Manchester club and has already told his friends that he needs to move to progress in his career, reports Football Insider.

On the other side, Man United are also happy to let McTominay go as Erik ten Hag plans to bring in a midfielder during the upcoming window.

With an exit likely, West Ham and Newcastle have been monitoring the Man United star’s situation for a while now, but Everton have also joined the race, according to Football Insider.

McTominay had his minutes reduced last season under the watch of Ten Hag but the Scotland star has often shown that he is a good player, and the midfielder could be a useful asset for the three aforementioned clubs.

Football Insider state that a permanent move for McTominay would cost any interested club in excess of £20m – which is believed to make things very hard for Everton to complete.

That would mean less competition for West Ham and Newcastle as the race for the Man United star begins to take shape.