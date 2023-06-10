Borussia Dortmund could scour the Championship for top talent this summer following the high-profile departure of Jude Bellingham.

The Signal Iduna Park-based outfit are reportedly ‘interested’ in signing relegated Leeds United’s highly-rated young talent Crysencio Summerville in the upcoming window.

“Crysencio Summerville (21) from Leeds United has been scouted by BVB for a long time. Summerville can play on either right or left wing at BVB. Dortmund is interested in a transfer,” Christian Falk exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside in his latest Substack column.

BVB will have been bolstered by the rather sizeable €103m fee they received up front for their world-class Englishman (not to mention a potential €30.9m in bonuses that could be added to the total) and so should be somewhat more flexible in the market.

Could Dortmund win the title next year?

Edin Terzic’s men came achingly close to winning their first league title since the days of Jurgen Klopp, losing out on goal difference to rivals Bayern Munich on the final day of the season.

There will be many – not wrongly, either, if one is to peruse the history books – who suggest that was it for BVB, that was their chance after a period of dominance from the Bavarians.

That being said, Dortmund’s unique ability to find and develop talents will always keep them competitive, if not lifting up silverware at the end of a campaign.

Replacing the outgoing Bellingham may be the key to changing that – a hardly simple task in of itself!