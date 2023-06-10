Liverpool may have been provided an early answer to the question of how they will bolster their backline this summer.

Christian Falk informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column that Benjamin Pavard has already made his intentions clear this summer, with the Reds considered a ‘hot candidate’.

“Benjamin Pavard has informed the club that he wants to move in the summer,” the SportBILD journalist wrote.

“His agents are already talking to other clubs. Among them, Liverpool is now a hot candidate.

“Previously, Chelsea and Barcelona were already known to be interested, as well as Italian clubs AC and Inter Milan.”

The right fit for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp?

Though midfield will no doubt take centre stage in Merseyside following the free transfer exits of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, there are clear concerns to address in the backline.

Beyond the unreliability of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, the ongoing injury issues with Ibrahima Konate present a rather unique challenge to the Reds’ recruitment team.

The French international is without question Klopp’s second-best central defender beyond Virgil van Dijk, though the club can’t afford to not pin down a regular partner alongside the former Southampton man.

With Pavard’s contract expiring in 2024, and the player known to prefer plying his trade in the heart of the backline as opposed to the right flank, there could be an opening for the versatile defender with Liverpool.

Though, Falk’s update does suggest the club should be wary of potential competition this summer.