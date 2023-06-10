Latest report claims Alex Oxlade Chamberlain is on the verge of signing for Premier League club

Liverpool FC
Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade Chamberlain is on the verge of signing for Aston Villa on a free transfer according to the latest update from TalkSport.

Despite a poor start under Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa turned their season around and ended up having a fantastic campaign under Unai Emery who guided them to a 7th place finish securing them European football for next season.

And they are wasting no time to improve their squad having already agreed a deal with Youri Tielemans on a free transfer.

Breaking the news on their twitter account, TalkSport reported that the midfielder is “on the verge of completing a free transfer to Aston Villa”.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain is one of the several players who have bid farewell to Liverpool this past season. Naby Keita, James Milner and Roberto Firmino being the others. They are all available to sign for a club on a free transfer and as per the above reports, Chamberlain has already found a new club.

