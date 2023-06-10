Leeds duo set to leave for the same club next week

Now that the 2022/23 season is over and Leeds United know that their fate is in the Championship next season, it’s time for the Elland Road outfit to plan ahead.

That might be easier to do now with the knowledge that 49ers Enterprises are on the verge of taking over the club from former owner, Andrea Radrizanni and his Aser Ventures company.

49ers Enterprises have agreed a deal to purchase Leeds, the club have confirmed. ? pic.twitter.com/LUwihLXD6i — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 10, 2023

It isn’t just behind the scenes that needs an overhaul, however, as if the club want to stand any chance of coming straight back up to the Premier League, whomever is brought in as manager needs to have a long, hard look at the players he has at his disposal.

Even before that particular appointment, the club could see two departures, and as early as next week.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Junior Firpo has received offers from clubs around Europe, including from former employers Real Betis.

The outlet also note that the Spanish league side have an interest in Firpo’s Leeds colleague, Marc Roca, and with the club unlikely to allow either player to leave on loan, it would appear that permanent switches await for both players.

Neither set the world alight at Elland Road in truth, and news of their potential impending departures is unlikely to affect Leeds fans one way or the other.

One thing is clear, however, and that is if they are allowed to go, then others will need to be brought in in their stead.

With the Championship being one of the hardest leagues to get out of, Leeds will need strength in depth in all positions.