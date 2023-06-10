In the end, the 2022/23 season was a car crash of epic proportions for Leeds United.

Owner, Andrea Radrizzani, has to take his share of the blame after first sacking Jesse Marsch then hiring and firing Javi Gracia, only to leave the Spaniard in position for far too long when results dictated he should’ve been relieved of his duties long before he was eventually moved aside.

Bringing in Sam Allardyce with only four games left to play was a brave move, but given that ‘Big Sam’ couldn’t win any of them and helped send the club spiralling into the Championship, you’d have to say it was a short-sighted appointment by Radrizzani.

49ers Enterprises have agreed a deal to purchase Leeds, the club have confirmed. ? pic.twitter.com/LUwihLXD6i — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 10, 2023

Fortunately for all concerned, he has now agreed the sale of the club to 49ers Enterprises, and that is expected to have a swift benefit for the Elland Road outfit.

The Championship is widely regarded as one of the toughest leagues in the world to get out of, and if Leeds want to go straight back up, the new manager, whoever that ends up being, needs to be backed in the transfer market.

Phil Hay, Leeds reporter for The Athletic (subscription required), had some words of encouragement in that regard for the long-suffering supporters of the club.

‘The completion of a takeover by 49ers Enterprises would, according to those with knowledge of its intentions for Leeds, result in an increased close-season budget as part of the US group’s plan to inject funds into the club and avoid more than 12 months outside the Premier League,’ he wrote.

“Despite the tight turnaround before next season starts, there is optimism that a buyout can facilitate a concerted promotion push, and the buyout is firmly on track after a week of wrangling.”

The next few months are going to be amongst the most important in Leeds’ recent history, and how the new owners present themselves in the interim will be key to winning over the disgruntled masses.