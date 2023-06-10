Leeds United are planning an ambitious move to sign Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

That’s according to a report from Football League World which claims that Leeds want to make Hamer their marquee signing.

The report also claims that they are eying the midfielder as a replacement for Marc Roca who is expected to return to Real Betis.

However, with Leeds now relegated, the club hierarchy are not fully convinced that they will be able to tempt Hamer into joining them.

The midfielder had an incredible season and was one of the key players in Coventry’s superb campaign that saw them reach the playoffs only to lose to Luton.

The 25-year-old scored 9 goals and assisted 10 in 41 games for Coventry this season and has attracted the attention of many clubs including Brighton.

With him entering the last year of his contract, he could be available for a reduced price and it is only a matter of time before more clubs register their interest in him.