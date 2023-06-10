Man City on alert as Al Ahli dangle €100m contract bait for star with 16 goals and 12 assists in 2022/23

Make no mistake, the Saudi’s are coming, and Man City aren’t exempt from their mega millions either.

Over the past few weeks, there appears to have been a sea change in attitude from players that were, perhaps, initially unwilling to consider moves to the Pro League, but are now being persuaded simply by the amount of money on offer.

With the possible exception of Lionel Messi, who chose to turn down a reported €1bn deal (per L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi via Football Transfers), what was a trickle of players is now turning into a stampede.

Karim Benzema has already been unveiled by Al Ittihad, and French colleague, N’Golo Kante is expected to follow soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been there with Al Nassr for some while already, and there genuinely appears to be the chance of a mass exodus unless Premier League clubs and others from the top five European leagues can match the incredible riches that appear to be on offer in Saudi Arabia.

They clearly won’t be the last, and on the eve of the Champions League final, ESPN broke the news that sources have told them that Al Ahli will give 32-year-old Riyad Mahrez a €100m contract to join them.

The wide man, who scored 16 goals and provided 12 assists in 2022/23 per WhoScored, will surely find that kind of money too tempting to turn down.

Not a guaranteed starter these days under Pep Guardiola either, it could be a move to suit all parties.