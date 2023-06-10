Man City open to selling £57m star this summer with Premier League club eyeing move

Man City are planning to accept any suitable offer for Aymeric Laporte this summer with Aston Villa one club looking to sign the defender during the upcoming transfer window.

The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad this season and will be surplus to requirements at the Manchester club should Pep Guardiola succeed in bringing in a top-class defender ahead of next season.

According to Football Insider, RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol is the top target for the Premier League champions throughout the upcoming window and the signing of the Croatian star would ultimately see Laporte leave.

It is uncertain how much City will look for the Spain international but with two years remaining on his current deal, the price should be reasonable.

Laporte has been at Man City since 2018 when he signed for the Premier League club for £57m from Athletic Club. Over the course of this season, the 29-year-old has fallen behind Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, and Manuel Akanji in Pep Guardiola’s plans – while John Stones has played in midfield and even Kyle Walker has been used in a back three.

As for a potential destination for the defender, Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Spain international by 90min, but there have been no signs of moving for the star so far.