Man United and Tottenham both have the same opinion on £40m-rated David Raya

This summer could be an important one for both Man United and Tottenham Hotspur, given that the Premier League giants both seem to be in the market for a new goalkeeper.

Hugo Lloris would appear to have decided that his future lies away from White Hart Lane, whilst David De Gea, despite winning the Golden Glove for most clean sheets in the English top-flight in 2022/23, can hardly be said to have had the best campaign.

His mistake for Man City’s second goal in the FA Cup final was symptomatic of his standards during the season, and they just aren’t high enough for the Red Devils. Certainly not as a favoured number one in any event.

Perhaps with that in mind, Brentford custodian, David Raya, has been of interest to Ange Postecoglou and Erik ten Hag, however, both clubs would appear to share the same opinion on the Spaniard.

According to the Evening Standard (subscription required), if the west Londoners don’t reduce their asking price of £40m, then Man United and Tottenham are likely to walk away from any deal.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds duo set to leave for the same club next week Newcastle handed huge transfer war chest ahead of the summer window Man City on alert as Al Ahli dangle €100m contract bait for star with 16 goals and 12 assists in 2022/23

Given that Raya’s contract is up in 12 months time and he could leave for nothing, and taking into account that its believed the keeper has also turned down Brentford’s offers of a new contract, boss Thomas Frank needs to think very carefully indeed about what his next move will be.