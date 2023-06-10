Newcastle handed huge transfer war chest ahead of the summer window

Just as Man City did some years ago, the money being ploughed into Newcastle United at present is giving the Magpies a real shot at consistently competing with the so-called Premier League big boys.

Ever since the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) took over the club from Mike Ashley, they’ve been true to their word and backed manager Eddie Howe to the hilt in the transfer market.

If the St. James’ Park outfit want to take things to the next level, however, something that they’ll arguably have to do given that they’ll have Champions League games to deal with on top of domestic concerns, then PIF will need to keep dipping into the vast resources of wealth at their disposal.

It seems that Howe and his recruitment team need not worry on that score mind, as The Athletic (subscription required) note that the manager will be given a transfer war chest of between £100m-£150m, and that doesn’t take into account any more earned through player sales which will immediately be reinvested in the playing squad.

More Stories / Latest News Man United and Tottenham both have the same opinion on £40m-rated David Raya Man City on alert as Al Ahli dangle €100m contract bait for star with 16 goals and 12 assists in 2022/23 Chelsea taking a look at Milan star who has been close to extending San Siro contract

There aren’t many other English top-flight sides that will be able to compare with that sort of outlay, and it will put Newcastle in a really strong position for the start of the 2023/24 campaign if Howe is as studious in his purchases as he has been to this point.

Whether he’ll be able to meld any new signings into the squad as seamlessly as he has done to this point will only be seen once the new season is underway.