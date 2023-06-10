Manchester City knew when they entered the Ataturk Stadium the impetus was on them to go and better their achievements of the 2021 final and score a goal with Rodri becoming the unlikely hero.

Manuel Akanji threaded a brilliant pass into the box towards Bernardo Silva, who fired a cross which was deflected into the path of the onrushing Spaniard.

With a finish that didn’t befit a man who had scored just three times in the campaign before his effort in Turkey, the defensive midfielder curled a strong effort towards Andre Onana’s goal.

The effort cannoned into the back of the net and meant that Pep Guardiola’s side were 20 minutes away from clinching their first European Cup and an illustrious treble.

You can watch Rodri’s goal via @btsportfootball on Twitter: