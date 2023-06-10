Todd Boehly set to begin another summer spending spree with Chelsea in talks for £50m-rated 19-year-old

It’s as if Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, hasn’t learned anything from his transfer splurges in the past two windows.

The American spent approximately €611m/£522m on players (transfermarkt), and all it ended up doing is inflating an already bloated squad and cause more problems.

After sacking Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, Boehly only added to the issues by bringing back club legend as a player, but a total dud as a manager, Frank Lampard.

One win in Lampard’s 10 games tells its own story.

With new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, now in place, the club simply have to get their transfer business spot on over the next couple of windows, to redress the balance and correct those recent mistakes.

One highly-rated player that football.london note the west Londoners are in talks with is Southampton’s talented 19-year-old, Romeo Lavia.

The outlet also go on to suggest that the Saints will be looking for a transfer fee of in the region of £50m, despite their relegation from the Championship.

Given Boehly’s previous forays in the market, that might appear to be a drop in the ocean financially, but in order to stay on the right side of FFP, if these big money moves are to be made, then big money sales also need to be factored in.

In a sinking Southampton side in 2022/23, Lavia’s performances meant he could hold his head high, even if the performances of many of his team mates left a lot to be desired.

If Chelsea are able to secure his services, he can become part of a pretty formidable Blues midfield.