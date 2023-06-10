Tottenham open talks with £60m star but Newcastle still have advantage

Leicester City FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Tottenham have officially opened talks with Leicester over a deal for James Maddison as the midfielder is set to leave the Foxes ahead of the new season. 

According to Fabrizio Romano, new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has asked the club to sign the England international but the London club face serious competition from Newcastle.

Newcastle couldn’t land the 26-year-old last summer, but this time around things will be much different and having put in the groundwork, the Magpies are leading the race for his signature.

However, Tottenham are looking to disrupt their plans and have opened talks with Leicester over a move for their midfield star reports talkSPORT.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham want Arsenal to include major talent in any deal for Declan Rice
Man City open to selling £57m star this summer with Premier League club eyeing move
Huge blow for Liverpool as they look to have lost out on €30m target that Klopp was ‘charmed by’

Leicester are hoping to land a fee as high as £60m for the Englishman, who scored 10 and assisted nine in 30 Premier League appearances this season, states the report.

Tottenham’s chances of signing Maddison seem fairly slim for several reasons. Newcastle have put in the groundwork, the Magpies have Champions League football to offer the England star and the trajectory of the North East club is much more positive than the North London outfit.

More Stories James Maddison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.