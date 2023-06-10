Tottenham open talks with £60m star but Newcastle still have advantage

Tottenham have officially opened talks with Leicester over a deal for James Maddison as the midfielder is set to leave the Foxes ahead of the new season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has asked the club to sign the England international but the London club face serious competition from Newcastle.

Newcastle couldn’t land the 26-year-old last summer, but this time around things will be much different and having put in the groundwork, the Magpies are leading the race for his signature.

However, Tottenham are looking to disrupt their plans and have opened talks with Leicester over a move for their midfield star reports talkSPORT.

? Tottenham have officially opened talks with Leicester over a deal for James Maddison. ??????? He now needs to decide if he wants European football or not! ??? (Source: @talkSPORT) pic.twitter.com/EZHxj4zxVo — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 9, 2023

Leicester are hoping to land a fee as high as £60m for the Englishman, who scored 10 and assisted nine in 30 Premier League appearances this season, states the report.

Tottenham’s chances of signing Maddison seem fairly slim for several reasons. Newcastle have put in the groundwork, the Magpies have Champions League football to offer the England star and the trajectory of the North East club is much more positive than the North London outfit.