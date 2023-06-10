Video: Manchester City’s Rodri swears on live TV during post-match interview

Manchester City’s hero of the night, Rodri could not contain his excitement and ended up swearing on live TV during a post match interview.
Inter Milan put in a defiant defensive display but Rodri broke the deadlock in the 68th minute with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box. The goal ended up being the match winner.
During the post-match interview, Rodri gave an honest assessment of his performance claiming that he did not particularly start the game well.
Rodri told BT Sport:
“It was an unbelievable effort from everyone. I wasn’t good in the first half, I was playing s*** to be honest.
“And then we spoke about the mentality, I said to myself ‘you have to overcome this situation’.
“In the end I scored a goal, unbelievable.”
Watch the full interview below:
"I didn't play against Chelsea two years ago so I said 'Pep, put me in!!'" ?
Rodri gives @TheDesKelly his post-match thoughts after winning the #UCLfinal! pic.twitter.com/mkjXC0cKnx
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 10, 2023