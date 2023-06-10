Video: Massive fire breaks out near the Champions League final stadium

Footages are doing the rounds on social media showing a massive black cloud of smoke near the stadium that will host the Champions League final.

A factory near the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul has caught fire which has resulted in a bit of chaos in the build up to the game.

According to Daily Mail, almost 40 firefighters were seen at the scene to help put out the fire in the six-storey factory.

Plumes of black smoke rising from behind the Ataturk Stadium ahead of the Champions League final – a nearby building is on fire pic.twitter.com/FdWBbAfKJx — Adrian Rutherford (@arutherfordNI) June 10, 2023

A huge fire has broken out near the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul ? pic.twitter.com/OLgVVOTHTr — Mail Sport (@MailSport) June 10, 2023

We are less than an hour away from the biggest match of the season.

Manchester City have the chance to win a historic treble if they beat Inter Milan.

While they might be the favourites to win, anything can happen in a Champions League final, in particular at Istanbul.