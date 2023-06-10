West Ham want Arsenal to include major talent in any deal for Declan Rice

It would appear that West Ham United are going to drive a hard bargain with Arsenal when it comes to the sale of their talisman and captain, Declan Rice.

The 24-year-old has seemingly played his last game for the Hammers, and what a way to end, if it is indeed the end, by lifting the Europa Conference League trophy after a superb 2-1 win over Fiorentina.

Though it’s expected that the Gunners will have to pay a record club fee to sign the England international, that wouldn’t appear to have put off Mikel Arteta at this stage.

One issue that could potentially scupper the deal, however, is West Ham’s desire for the inclusion of a player that Arsenal don’t want to let go.

According to The Sun, David Moyes wants to include Emile Smith Rowe as part of any transfer, and with the Arsenal star having slipped down the pecking order after injury, he may well jump at the chance of regular football again.

It would certainly be a smart move by the Hammers if they’re able to pull it off as Smith Rowe was in the ascendency before injury cruelly curtailed his Arsenal appearances.

If Arsenal refuse to allow him to leave, however, then David Sullivan has to go all out to get a best price for Rice, to give West Ham a better chance of landing a few big names to replace him and strengthen the squad.