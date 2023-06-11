Video: Alphonso Davies claims Barcelona rejected him due to his Canadian nationality

In a recent interview on the Say Less podcast, Bayern Munich’s star fullback Alphonso Davies revealed shocking details about his failed move to Barcelona.

Davies disclosed that despite initial interest from the Spanish giants, Barcelona’s president rejected the signing solely based on his Canadian nationality.

He said:

“Barcelona actually reached out but the president said they didn’t want me.”

“They said they didn’t want me because I was Canadian. I’m not gonna lie that kind of crushed my feelings a little bit.

He however did add that this version of events is as reported in the media. Davies admitted he is not sure how accurate the claims are

He said: “That’s what came out in the media. I don’t know if he actually said that, but yeah, it’s what came out.”

He joined the Bundesliga giants in January 2019 from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps FC on a five year contract for a then-record MLS transfer fee. Since joining Bayern he has scored 8 goals and assisted 25 goals in 153 appearances.

