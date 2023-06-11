Former Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson believes Liverpool should not consider signing Sadio Mane back.

Reports in Germany last week claimed that Bayern Munich are looking to offload Sadio Mane who joined the Bundesliga club from Liverpool last summer. The move has not worked out for him and the German side are now looking to convince him to move on.

The report also added that Bayern Munich are hoping that Newcastle will make an offer for him considering they have qualified for the Champions League and have the financial resources to pay his high wages.

While there may have been suggestions that Liverpool should make a move for him but Glen Johnson believes the Reds should not sign him back.

He told Neu (via The Shields Gazette) that Liverpool are a completely different side to the one Mane left and that he may not be able to replicate his previous performances for them in the newly set up Jurgen Klopp team.

Rather, he suggested that Newcastle should make a move for the Senegalese international who would be an “amazing” signing for them. He claimed that the Magpies now have the Champions League pull to attract top tier players and that they should make the most of it.

He said: