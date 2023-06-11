Video: Thierry Henry gives hilarious response to Kyle Walker question from Jack Grealish

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was in fine form on punditry duty last night after Manchester City won the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Watch below as the Frenchman chats with City star Jack Grealish, who asks him about his best position when he was a player and if he thinks he could’ve taken on right-back Kyle Walker.

Henry joked that his best position was everywhere and said emphatically that, at his prime, he would take on Walker “all day”…

Jack Grealish turns the tables on Titi and asks whether get past @kylewalker2. ? pic.twitter.com/M9FCBXiJqE — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 10, 2023

Henry was absolutely unstoppable during his peak years for Arsenal, but it’s a fair question if he ever came up against a right-back as good as Walker during that era.