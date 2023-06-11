Official bid soon: Arsenal approaching “crucial stages” of Declan Rice transfer, says journalist

Arsenal are reportedly set to make an official bid soon for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners now seem to be approaching a crucial point in their pursuit of Rice, with Romano tweeting below that they still feel they’re ahead of Bayern Munich in the race for the England international’s signature as he favours staying in the Premier League…

Rice would be a immense signing for Arsenal, with the 24-year-old showing during his time at West Ham that he has it in him to be one of the very finest midfielders in Europe.

It’s surely now time for him to leave the Hammers for bigger and better things, and he can do so knowing that he captained the club to success in the Europa Conference League final, going out on a high and doing his bit to give his club success.

Arsenal would do well to bring in a younger player to build around in midfield, as they surely won’t be able to rely on Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Granit Xhaka as being at the peak of their powers for much longer.

