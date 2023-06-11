“We’re in a good position” – Arsenal academy chief drops hint over exciting midfielder transfer

Arsenal academy manager Per Mertesacker has hinted that the club are in a good position to seal the transfer of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

The 32-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer, and it’s not yet clear what he’ll decide to do after achieving a stunning treble victory with Man City this season.

Gundogan has played a key role in this remarkable success for Pep Guardiola’s side, particularly with his superb match-winning brace against Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Arsenal have been linked with Gundogan by Sport and others, and now Mertesacker has spoken about the situation during punditry duty with German broadcaster ZDF, as quoted by the Metro.

The former AFC defender seems to think the north London giants are in a good position to sign Gundogan, suggesting that the German midfielder might now feel his job with City is done after all the success they’ve enjoyed this season.

“I think the clubs are queuing,” Mertesacker said.

“Because [Mikel] Arteta knows him and we probably haven’t broken off contact, we’re in a good position.

“I think he’ll let it all sink in first and then choose from one of the four clubs.”