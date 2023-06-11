Mauricio Pochettino keen for Chelsea to avoid over-spending on another top transfer target

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was reportedly not keen for the club to get dragged into a bidding war for Manuel Ugarte.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ugarte had been a target for Chelsea, but Paris Saint-Germain are now happy to be winning the race for his signature.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained that Chelsea were also keen on the Uruguay international, but didn’t want to end up over-paying for him, which seems sensible after some of their rather poor business in the transfer market in the last year or so.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be hoping that things can improve under Pochettino, following a strange lack of discipline or direction with recent expensive signings like Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez.

Ugarte could undoubtedly have been a fine signing for CFC, but it’s also worth making sure that whoever comes in is not going to cost a fortune and cause problems for the club.

Chelsea could do well to just leave the squad as it is and let Pochettino help some of these new players settle in better so they can gel and click more next season.