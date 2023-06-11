Premier League club block deal which would send £80m player to Newcastle on loan

Reports suggest Newcastle United are keen on the potential transfer of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

The England international’s Old Trafford future is in serious doubt, but it seems Man Utd will only let him leave permanently rather than on loan.

This could hinder Newcastle’s chances of signing Maguire, as they’re already reluctant to let the 30-year-old move to a rival anyway.

If United do let Maguire move to St James’ Park they want to make sure they’re making decent money from the deal.

Newcastle broke into the top four in the season just gone, so they’ll surely continue to be a major threat to United in years to come.