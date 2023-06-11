Premier League club block deal which would send £80m player to Newcastle on loan

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Reports suggest Newcastle United are keen on the potential transfer of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

The England international’s Old Trafford future is in serious doubt, but it seems Man Utd will only let him leave permanently rather than on loan.

This could hinder Newcastle’s chances of signing Maguire, as they’re already reluctant to let the 30-year-old move to a rival anyway.

If United do let Maguire move to St James’ Park they want to make sure they’re making decent money from the deal.

More Stories / Latest News
“We’re in a good position” – Arsenal academy chief drops hint over exciting midfielder transfer
Transfer news: Arsenal CLOSE to huge deal, Gundogan addresses Man City future after UCL win, plus Xavi Simons, Lukaku, Neymar & more
Arsenal up against several top clubs for transfer of 24-year-old who favours PL switch

Newcastle broke into the top four in the season just gone, so they’ll surely continue to be a major threat to United in years to come.

More Stories Eddie Howe Harry Maguire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.