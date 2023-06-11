Ilkay Gundogan opens up about future plans following Champions League win

Ilkay Gundogan got his hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time on Saturday night, but attention will now turn to what the midfielder is doing with his future as his Man City contract expires.

The newly crowned European champions want to keep hold of their captain for next season but there is interest abroad from clubs such as Barcelona and PSG.

Having spent the last seven years at the Etihad and won everything with the Manchester club, now would be the perfect time to leave as his contract is expiring, but German still hasn’t made a decision on his future.

“I have not made a final decision on my future yet,” the 32-year-old said following Saturday’s final via Fabrizio Romano.

Ilkay Gündogan: “I have not made a final decision on my future yet”. ? #MCFC pic.twitter.com/76uGCNlIBz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2023

At 32, Gundogan is still one of the best midfielders in the sport and the midfielder has been instrumental in the run-in for the treble – scoring big goals in crucial Premier League matches and the FA Cup.

Guardiola will be desperate to keep his captain and with Barcelona’s financial issues affecting their transfer window already, the Premier League champions have an excellent chance of keeping Gundogan, unless a new team with serious intentions arrives on the scene.