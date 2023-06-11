Leeds United are planning ambitious move to sign Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is coming off a successful season for himself and his squad, which included helping Coventry get to the Championship playoff final last month.

Despite losing to Luton Town, Hamer had an incredible season, scoring 11 goals and adding 10 assists in 44 league appearances.

His performances for Coventry last season helped them go to the playoff final, and with Leeds lacking end product, Hamer could be a very useful signing for the Yorkshire club.