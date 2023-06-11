‘I see him going’ – Journalist 100% sure Leeds ace is leaving the club

Leeds United could lose Jack Harrison this summer after the club’s relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

The 26-year-old has shone for Leeds but couldn’t quite do enough to help the club stay up in 2022/23, though one imagines he’ll earn himself a move back to the top flight soon.

When asked about potential outgoings from Leeds, Taylor told Give Me Sport: “I think Marc Roca is definitely one that will move on. Rodrigo Moreno as well. Wilfried Gnonto would be a great signing for anyone.

“Jack Harrison, 100% I see him going, I don’t see him staying at the club.”

Leeds fans will be disappointed but not surprised to see transfer rumours like this after the club’s drop down to the second tier.

