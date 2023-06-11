Leicester City forward Patson Daka’s twitter statement suggests he could be staying at the club despite relegation.

The Foxes’ nine-year long Premier League journey came to an end after they were relegated to the Championship on the last day of the season.

Following their relegation, a number of star players have been linked with a move away from the club. James Maddison is on top of that list.

The England star has been one of best attacking midfielders in the Premier League over the years and has attracted interest from some of the top clubs including Tottenham and Newcastle.

Youri Tielemans has already agreed a deal with Aston Villa who will be joining them on a free transfer.

Mewanwhile, Patson Daka has taken to twitter to express his feelings post relegation. It’s been a couple of weeks since Leicester were officially relegated and the player finally broke his silence over it.

He tweeted:

“It’s been weeks of reflection, but the feeling is still the same.

“I’d like to thank the LCFC community whose unwavering support was the brightest spot during what was a challenging season.

“Leicester will rise again, until then, let’s keep our fighting spirit alive.”

He joined Leicester City in 2021 from RB Salzburg. Since the move, he has made 74 appearances for the Foxes scoring only 15 goals and assisting another 8.

The return is not good enough to attract interest from top clubs but the centre-forward certainly has the potential and quality, having previously racked up 68 goals and 27 assists for RB Salzburg.