Kevin De Bruyne played through pain for Manchester City for last two months

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has revealed he played through the pain for his team in the last two months of the season.

The Belgium international finally failed to carry on in last night’s Champions League final win over Inter Milan, having to be subbed off injured in the first half.

It seems, however, that this issue had been affecting De Bruyne for some time, according to the Telegraph, who quote the 31-year-old as opening up about the hamstring problem he had and kept hidden from City’s coaching staff.

City fans will undoubtedly be grateful to De Bruyne for carrying on playing and performing at such a high level during a crucial run of fixtures, but this may be a bit of a worry now as he could miss the start of next season, according to the Telegraph.

De Bruyne is one of City’s most important players, so Pep Guardiola won’t want to be without him for long, though he was of course able to call upon a quality replacement in Phil Foden from the bench last night.

City’s squad should be good enough to cope without De Bruyne for a short time, but he’s still influential enough that everyone at the Etihad Stadium will be hoping this doesn’t end up being too lengthy a layoff.