Sergio Aguero trolls Rio Ferdinand and jokes about joining Lionel Messi in Miami after Man City victory

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero was clearly loving life after watching his old club win the Champions League final and sealing the treble last night.

Rodri scored the winner as Pep Guardiola’s side triumphed 1-0 over Inter Milan in Istanbul, picking up the European Cup for the first time in their history and becoming only the second English club to win the treble.

Aguero was still a Man City player when they lost the final to Chelsea two years ago, so it was clearly a special moment for him as he came back to watch them get their hands on the trophy at last.

The Argentine joined the BT Sport crew, as you can see in the video clip below, and started off by trolling Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, who admitted he had his heart broken by the former City striker all those years ago when his stoppage time goal against Queens Park Rangers sealed the title at the Red Devils’ expense…

"I'm going to Miami now with Messi!" ?? Sergio Aguero joins the crew and causes carnage! Thanks for stepping in as translator, @cesc4official! ?#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/Me9S68UXDe — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 10, 2023

Aguero also joked that he’ll now be heading to Inter Miami with his fellow countryman Lionel Messi, though this doesn’t seem like a serious declaration that he’ll be coming out of retirement.

Still, the 35-year-old was a great player back in the day and it was good to see him in such great spirits last night!