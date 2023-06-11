Man United identify David de Gea replacement but unwilling to pay €75m transfer fee

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer and have identified a replacement for mistake-prone David de Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer but has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal that has already been agreed on.

Many Man United fans have had enough of the 32-year-old following this campaign as he has once again proven to be mistake-prone.

Erik ten Hag wants to find a goalkeeper to challenge the Spaniard and has identified Porto’s Diogo Costa, reports A Bola. However, the Manchester club are not willing to pay the €75m valuation of the 23-year-old and are trying to lower that price.

More Stories / Latest News
Ilkay Gundogan opens up about future plans following Champions League win
Video: Thierry Henry gives hilarious response to Kyle Walker question from Jack Grealish
Sergio Aguero trolls Rio Ferdinand and jokes about joining Lionel Messi in Miami after Man City victory

Costa has been at Porto for the entirety of his professional career and has a contract with the Portuguese club until 2027. Across 41 matches this season, the Portugal international has kept 20 clean sheets, but it is his playing style that is attracting Ten Hag.

The Porto shot-stopper is the quintessential modern-day goalkeeper. His distribution is outstanding, and he often helps his team start attacks – something De Gea is very poor at.

This would be a very positive move for Man United to make but the price tag will need to be lowered before an official bid is made.

More Stories David de Gea Diogo Costa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.