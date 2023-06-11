Man United eye £30m Chelsea transfer target who would jump at chance to move to Old Trafford

Manchester United are reportedly keen on the potential transfer of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford this summer.

The England international could be available for around £30million this summer, and it seems Man Utd would like to sign him regardless of whether or not they keep David de Gea, according to talkSPORT.

The report also adds that Pickford would jump at the chance to move to Old Trafford, despite him also being linked with Chelsea in recent times.

Writing for CaughtOffside recently, Ben Jacobs stated that Chelsea could look at signing a new goalkeeper this summer, with Pickford one potential option who would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

With United back in the Champions League, they’d surely have the edge over the Blues in the race for Pickford, with the west Londoners not even in Europe at all for next season.

Pickford has shone for Everton and for England in recent years and is clearly good enough to be playing for a bigger club.

