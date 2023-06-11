Manchester United are reportedly considering signing Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund this summer, though he’s not currently their priority in that position.

The Red Devils surely need to make some changes up front after a frustrating season saw them fail to sustain a serious title challenge, whilst also losing the FA Cup final to rivals Manchester City.

Hojlund looks a fine young player with great potential, and he’d give Man Utd more options up front after they were overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals in 2022/23.

According to Fabrizio Romano on YouTube, Hojlund is one player being considered at Old Trafford, and the Denmark international would be very keen on the move, even if he’s not currently their top target.

It will be interesting to see who United end up going for to strengthen their attack, with other more proven options perhaps looking a tad unrealistic.

The Times have reported that MUFC are losing hope of signing Harry Kane, so a youngster like Hojlund might end up being the best option for them.