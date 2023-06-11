Manchester United player receives backlash for his bitter posts on Instagram following City’s treble

Manchester United youngster Brandon Williams has expressed his apparent bitterness towards Manchester City’s historic treble-winning achievement through posts on Instagram.

Manchester City beat Inter Milan to win the Champions League earlier tonight. Rodri scored the only goal of the game and despite Inter coming agonisingly close to equalising twice, Man City held on.

The Champions League triumph completed the treble for Pep Guardiola’s team who had already won the Premier League and the FA Cup this season.

Prior to this, Manchester United stood alone as the only English team to have accomplished a treble, achieved during the memorable 1998-99 season. The club’s fans have long taken pride in this accomplishment.

But with City now also achieving the feat, United starlet Brandon Williams took to Instagram to show his bitterness.

After the final whistle he wrote on Instagram: “Nobody wants sloppy seconds 😵‍👹👹👹.”

He also aimed a jibe at Manchester United legend after he congratulated Manchester City players for winning the treble during his BT Sports duties.

Williams followed it with another post saying: “@rioferdy5 Bet you don’t congratulate if you was [a] player. Keep the same morals. Two face are boring.”