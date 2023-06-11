Newcastle United is just a few steps away from completing the acquisition of Port Vale sensation Michael Mills.

The two clubs have agreed to a transfer after Newcastle’s offer for 14-year-old was approved, according to Football Insider. There are rumors that the offer could be up to £200,000.

The 14-year-old will join on a scholarship, which is a significant commitment for a child who is still a ways away from playing in the senior league.

The club is eager to sign the top young talent to develop for the future and lay long-term foundations.

Young players with promise who have joined the Magpies include Alex Murphy arrived from Galway United in the League of Ireland last summer, and Charlie McArthur, a Scotland youth international, from Kilmarnock.