Newcastle ready to launch huge offer to lure Liverpool target to St. James’ Park

There is a big demand for midfielders heading into the summer transfer window, with Newcastle and Liverpool two teams looking to strengthen the middle of the park with quality stars.

The Reds have already completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton but Jurgen Klopp wants at least one more through the door at Anfield before the season begins.

There have been several names linked to the Merseyside club, one of which has been RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai, reports 90min.

The Hungarian star is also a top target for Newcastle and according to L’Equipe, the Magpies are ready to make a ‘staggering’ offer for the 22-year-old.

? Newcastle are ready to make a ‘staggering’ offer for RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. ? (Source: L’Equipe) pic.twitter.com/YeLMXIsyMR — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 11, 2023

Szoboszlai is expected to leave RB Leipzig this summer if the German outfit’s demands are met and a fee of £70m is the minimum required to lure the midfielder away from the Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old would be a great signing for either club as the Hungary international is a highly creative player. The midfielder can play in a number of positions, whilst his range of passing and incredible ability to strike a ball will be very useful in the Premier League.

The Leipzig star is not close to joining any team at present, but Newcastle are preparing to go in big for the Hungarian.